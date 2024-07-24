Union Budget 2024 | Private sector needs to step up, match government's efforts towards job creation: Anand Mahindra

He further said, "But the vital task ahead for us is to ensure that this growth is now accompanied by an explosion in job-creation."

Mahindra noted that, "Hence for me, the most important element of yesterday's budget was strong evidence that the government recognises this to be its most important mission. And that skilling to make young people employable is as important as employment."

"Mahindra said the schemes announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman are promising. "But they need to be tracked closely to ensure that the incentives are working and if any tweaks/modifications are required," he added.