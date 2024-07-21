Union Budget 2024 | Reform prioritising nutritional value over broad categorisations within GST system is imperative, says TeaFit Founder Jyoti Bharadwaj

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget on July 23, having already presented an Interim Budget ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the interim Budget on February 1, 2024. Ahead of the Union Budget 2024 presentation, news emerged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi may face troubles this time, to accommodate the wishes of his alliance partners JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar and TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu. However, it is more likely that the Budget will be a feel-good one, coming on the back of the Rs 2.11 lakh crore record dividend to the union government from the RBI.