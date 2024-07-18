Union Budget 2024 | When finance ministers weaved poems into their speeches

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman recited a verse from a poem written by Kashmiri poet and Sahitya Akademi winner Pandit Dina Nath Kaul during her opening speech of Union Budget 2020. The poem refers to Shalimar Bagh and Dal Lake in Kashmir, emphasising that India belongs to all citizens. This came on the heels of the abrogation of Article 370 that gave a special status to Kashmir.