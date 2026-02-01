<p>Kolkata: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/west-bengal">West Bengal </a>Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mamata-banerjee">Mamata Banerjee</a> on Sunday described the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/union-budget-2026">Union Budget</a> for 2026-27 as "directionless, visionless and anti-people”, which had nothing on offer for her state.</p>.<p>Banerjee, speaking to reporters at Kolkata airport before leaving for New Delhi, also claimed that the Budget had nothing for the common man.</p>.Union Budget 2026: FM Sitharaman extends tax exemption on capital goods used to make lithium-ion cells for battery storage.<p>"This Budget is directionless, visionless, actionless and anti-people. It is also anti-women, anti-farmer, anti-education and against the SC, ST and OBC... There is nothing on offer for Bengal in the Budget," she alleged.</p>.<p>Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Budget in the Lok Sabha earlier in the day. </p>