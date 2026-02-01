<p>New Delhi: Finance Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nirmala-sitharaman">Nirmala Sitharaman</a> on Sunday said the target for capex will be raised to Rs 12.2 lakh crore for FY27 from Rs 11.2 lakh crore earmarked for the current fiscal year and announced a slew of measures to boost infrastructure in the country.</p>.<p>Presenting the<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/union-budget-2026"> Union Budget</a> for 2026-27 in the Lok Sabha, she said the government will continue to develop infrastructure in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities.</p>.Union Budget 2026: Key numbers to watch out for.<p>The government also proposes to set up risk guarantee fund for infrastructure sector, she added.</p>.<p>A scheme for enhancement for construction and infrastructure equipment will be introduced to strengthen domestic manufacturing, Sitharaman said.</p>.<p>The government also proposes to support professional institutions like ICAI, ICSI to design short-term modular courses, she added. </p>