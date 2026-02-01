Menu
Union Budget 2026: Capex target will be raised to Rs 12.2 lakh crore for FY27: FM Sitharaman

Presenting the Union Budget for 2026-27 in the Lok Sabha, she said the government will continue to develop infrastructure in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities.
Last Updated : 01 February 2026, 06:18 IST
Union BudgetNirmala SitharamanEconomyFinance Minister Nirmala Sitharamanunion budget 2026

