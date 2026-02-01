Menu
Union Budget 2026 | Defence Budget pegs at Rs 7.85 lakh crore; capital expenditure allocation up by 24%

The Defence Ministry’s allocation of Rs 6.81 lakh crore in the last fiscal has been raised to Rs 7.85 lakh crore with a pension component of Rs 1.71 lakh crore.
Last Updated : 01 February 2026, 13:08 IST
Published 01 February 2026, 13:08 IST
India News

