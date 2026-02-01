Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinessunion budget

Union Budget 2026: Defence expenditure to increase by 15% at Rs 7.84 lakh crore post Op Sindoor

The total capital outlay for the sector has been pegged at Rs 2.19 lakh crore, while the revenue expenditure has been put at Rs 5.53 lakh crore.
Last Updated : 01 February 2026, 08:39 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 February 2026, 08:39 IST
India NewsNirmala SitharamanDefencebudgetunion budget 2026

Follow us on :

Follow Us