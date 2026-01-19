<p>Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget on February 1, the date landing on a Sunday for the first time in history.<br><br>In light of the upcoming Budget, we take a look at some of the terms associated with the exercise. In this article, we look into tax to be paid for share buybacks.</p><p>Share buybacks is one popular way that companies use to reward shareholders, wherein the company repurchases its shares from existing shareholders. <br><br>However, these investors can then have certain tax implications associated with buybacks.</p>.Union Budget 2026 | FAQs: What are tax and non-tax revenues?.<p><strong>What are the tax implications of share buybacks for shareholders?</strong><br><br>Buybacks can occur either through a direct tender offer or via the open market. In a tender offer, shareholders can sell their shares back to the company within a specified time frame, usually at a premium. Generally, this means individual shareholders don't have any immediate tax liability.</p><p>However, the company must pay a 20 per cent tax on the distributed income, which is the difference between the buyback price and the original issue price, along with additional surcharges.</p>.<p>The open market route involves purchasing shares through stock exchanges over an extended period — a practice that companies were no longer allowed to conduct from April 1, 2025.</p><p>This decision was taken after Sebi determined that the open market route could result in potential double taxation for both the company and the shareholder.</p>