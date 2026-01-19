Menu
Union Budget 2026 | FAQs: What is buyback tax?

While buybacks is one method for companies to return capital to shareholders without attracting dividend tax, they do not completely shield investors from tax liabilities.
Last Updated : 19 January 2026, 05:32 IST
Published 19 January 2026, 05:32 IST
