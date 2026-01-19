Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

'Older generation must make way for new': Nitin Gadkari's remark triggers debate in political circles

His statement came on the eve of five-time Bihar MLA Nitin Nabin filing nominations for the post of BJP president
Last Updated : 19 January 2026, 07:24 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 January 2026, 07:24 IST
India NewsBJPNitin GadkariIndia Politicsnitin nabin

Follow us on :

Follow Us