<p>Mumbai: Known to call a spade a spade, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister and BJP stalwart <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nitin-gadkari">Nitin Gadkari </a>has said that the older generation must step aside when things start running smoothly and make way for the new generation.</p><p>The 68-year-old Gadkari’s plain speak on Sunday evening once again sparked off a debate in political circles. </p><p>Incidentally, the statement came on the eve of five-time Bihar MLA and BJP’s national working president <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nitin-nabin">Nitin Nabin</a>, who is just 49, filing nominations for the post of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bjp">BJP </a>president. </p><p>Gadkari’s statement came at a press conference about the Advantage Vidarbha-Khasdar Audhyogik Mahotsav, conceptualised by him and organised by Ashish Kale, president of the Association for Industrial Development (AID).</p><p>The statement came in Gadkari’s home town of Nagpur, which also houses the headquarters of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rashtriya-swayamsevak-sangh">Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh</a> (RSS), the ideological fountainhead of the BJP. </p><p>Gadkari said Kale has involved the young generation in the advantage Vidarbha initiative. </p>.BJP MLC Sandip Joshi, close aide of Fadnavis and Gadkari, announces political retirement.<p>“I believe that gradually, the generation should also change…Ashish’s father is my friend. Now, we should gradually be made to retire and the responsibility be given to the new generation, and when the vehicle starts running smoothly, then we should withdraw and do some other work,” Gadkari said.</p><p>The BJP leader, who is hailed as "Infrastructure man", is the AID's chief mentor, which will host the third edition Advantage Vidarbha Expo, to be held in Nagpur from February 6 to 8.</p><p>In August last year, Gadkari had sparked off a controversy, when he said: “I work in the field (of politics) where speaking the truth with all my heart is prohibited….jo logon ko sabse acchha moorkh bana sakta hai, wahi sabse acchha neta ho sakta hai (the one who can fool people the best can be the best leader).</p><p>In March last year, the Minister said: “Jo karega jaat ki baat, usko kas ke marunga laat…I will kick hard anyone who talks about caste….no one should be discriminated against because of caste, religion, language or sex.”</p>