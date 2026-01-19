Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinessunion budget

Budget 2026 FAQs | What is deflation? How is it different from disinflation?

They are distinct economic phenomena with different implications on a country's economy
Last Updated : 19 January 2026, 09:40 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 January 2026, 09:40 IST
Budget FAQsUnion BudgetNirmala SitharamanReserve Bank of Indiaunion budget 2026

Follow us on :

Follow Us