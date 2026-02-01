Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinessunion budget

Union Budget 2026 | India's clean energy, hi-tech defence push hinges on securing critical minerals as rare-earth corridors announced

China's dominance in the REE value chain also poses a major geopolitical risk, potentially disrupting India's industrial base and clean energy goals during tensions.
Last Updated : 01 February 2026, 13:14 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 February 2026, 13:14 IST
Business NewsNirmala Sitharamanrare earth elementsunion budget 2026

Follow us on :

Follow Us