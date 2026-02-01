<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/union-budget/budget-2026-live-nirmala-sitharaman-union-budget-feb-one-live-news-updates-narendra-modi-income-tax-finance-budget-speech-3881774">Union Budget 2026-27</a> proposes Rs 10,000 crore investment in biopharma over the next five years.</p><p>The proposal was announced by Union Finance Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nirmala-sitharaman">Nirmala Sitharaman</a> in her Budget speech on Sunday.</p><p>The Budget announced Semiconductor Mission 2.0 with a focus on producing equipment and materials designed for full-stack Indian IP.</p>.Union Budget 2026 LIVE: Rare-earth corridor for poll-bound Kerala & TN, FM highlights 3 'kartavyas'.<p>The Budget proposes to set up Rs 10,000 crore to create champion SMEs.</p><p>Sitharaman proposed to top up Self Reliance India Fund with Rs 4,000 crore in FY27 to support MSMEs.<br></p><p>She proposed setting up of three dedicated chemical parks to enhance domestic production, reduce import dependency.</p><p>The Finance Minister proposed to increase outlay on electronic manufacturing to Rs 40,000 crore in the FY27 budget.</p><p>Sitharaman announced establishing critical mineral facilities to support mineral-rich States of Odisha, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.</p><p>High-tech tool rooms will be established at two locations to give push to capital goods manufacturing, said Sitharaman.</p><p>The Union Budget proposes interventions in six sectors, including manufacturing, strategic and frontier sectors, healthcare and advanced technology.</p>