Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinessunion budget

Union Budget 2026 | New Income Tax Act to come into force from April 1

Beginning April 1, the Income Tax Act, 2025, will come into force replacing the six-decade-old tax law and the changes made in tax laws in 2026-27 Budget will be incorporated in the new legislation.
Last Updated : 01 February 2026, 07:02 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 February 2026, 07:02 IST
Business NewsNirmala SitharamanIncome Taxunion budget 2026

Follow us on :

Follow Us