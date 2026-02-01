<p>New Delhi: Finance Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nirmala-sitharaman">Nirmala Sitharaman</a> on Sunday proposed Rs 10,000 crore investment in the biopharma sector over the next five years, a move which would give a boost to the country's pharmaceuticals industry.</p>.<p>Biopharmaceuticals, or biologics, are complex medicines manufactured from living organisms, cells, or tissues rather than through chemical synthesis.</p><p><em><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/union-budget/budget-2026-live-nirmala-sitharaman-union-budget-feb-one-live-news-updates-narendra-modi-income-tax-finance-budget-speech-3881774">Track live updates of Union Budget here</a></em><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/union-budget/budget-2026-live-nirmala-sitharaman-union-budget-feb-one-live-news-updates-narendra-modi-income-tax-finance-budget-speech-3881774"> </a></p>.Union Budget 2026: Making new records & surpassing old ones: Nirmala Sitharaman presents 9th budget in Parliament.<p>She also proposed interventions in six areas, including manufacturing, strategic and frontier sectors, healthcare and advanced technology.</p>.<p>The minister added that semiconductor mission 2.0 will focus on producing equipment and materials designed for full-stack Indian IP (intellectual property).</p>.<p>The India Semiconductor Mission (ISM) is a specialized, autonomous business division within Digital India Corporation under Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), designed to build a sustainable semiconductor and display ecosystem.</p>.<p>Sitharaman also announced support for mineral rich states of Odisha, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu to establish critical mineral facilities.</p>.<p>She added that 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' is the third Kartavya of the government.</p>