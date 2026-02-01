<p>Hyderabad: BRS working president <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/k-t-rama-rao">K T Rama Rao</a> (KTR) on Sunday launched a sharp attack on the Union Government, alleging that <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/telangana">Telangana</a> has once again been denied its rightful share in the latest <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/union-budget">Union Budget</a>.</p><p>He accused the BJP-led Centre of continuing a discriminatory approach towards the state for more than a decade and questioned the Congress-led state government’s inability to secure even minimal allocations.</p><p>KTR said Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s repeated visits to New Delhi - nearly 60 so far - had yielded “not a single rupee” for Telangana. He demanded that the Chief Minister explain to the people what concrete benefits accrued to the State from these trips. </p><p>The BRS leader remarked that the much-publicised “big brother–little brother” understanding between Congress and the BJP had completely failed to translate into financial gains for Telangana, as evidenced by the current Budget.</p>.File seeking nod to prosecute KTR held up with Governor since two months ago: Revanth Reddy.<p>Alleging that the Chief Minister’s Delhi visits were driven by political compulsions rather than the State’s interests, KTR said the Budget had exposed the “total futility” of those engagements. He maintained that Telangana had been left empty-handed while other states continued to receive substantial allocations.</p><p>Turning his criticism towards the BJP leadership, KTR said even the party’s own MPs and Union Ministers from Telangana had failed to raise their voices in Parliament for the State. He pointed out that despite having representation in the Union Cabinet, Telangana did not receive any meaningful allocations, which, he said, reflected the Centre’s continued neglect since the formation of the State.</p><p>KTR recalled that successive representations over the last ten years for key projects had gone unaddressed. These included national status for the Palamuru–Ranga Reddy irrigation project, Metro Rail expansion, the Regional Ring Road, new railway lines, a coach factory at Warangal, establishment of premier educational institutions such as IIM, the Bayyaram steel plant in Khammam district, and a mega textile park in Sircilla. None of these long-pending demands found place in the current Budget, he said.</p><p>He further stated that Telangana had been systematically overlooked ever since its formation, including in the implementation of commitments made under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act. The continued absence of Central support, he argued, demonstrated a pattern of discrimination rather than an isolated lapse.</p>