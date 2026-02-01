Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatelangana

Union Budget 2026 | Telangana once again denied its rightful share: K T Rama Rao

KTR said that Telangana had been left empty-handed while other states continued to receive substantial allocations.
Last Updated : 01 February 2026, 16:07 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 February 2026, 16:07 IST
India NewsUnion BudgetTelanganaBRSK T Rama RaoKTRunion budget 2026

Follow us on :

Follow Us