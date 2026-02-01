<p>Hyderabad: BRS supremo <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/k-chandrasekhar-rao">K Chandrashekhar Rao</a> (KCR) on Sunday, appeared before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the phone tapping case in Hyderabad at his residence in Nandinagar of Banjara Hills.</p><p>The inquiry began at 3 pm. KCR was allowed to have his nephew, former MP Joginpally Santosh Rao, accompany him for the examination.</p><p>SIT had initially summoned KCR to appear for questioning on January 30. As KCR requested for change on the day, SIT finalised February 1. However, SIT declined KCR's request to question him at his farm house in Yerravelli in Siddipet district. </p>.Phone tapping case: SIT to grill ex-CM K Chandrasekhar Rao in Hyderabad.<p>Later accusing the investigating officer of violating legal procedures in serving the notice, he agreed to be questioned in his house in the city in Nandinagar.</p><p>This marks KCR's first summons in connection with the phone tapping case as the team has already recorded statements from son KT Rama Rao and nephews T Harish Rao and Joginapally Santosh Kumar.</p>