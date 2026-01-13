Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinessunion budget

Union Budget 2026 | Who prepares the Union Budget?

According a proposal approved by the government, the Union Budget is set to be presented by Finance Minister Niramala Sitharaman on February 1.
Last Updated : 13 January 2026, 06:37 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 January 2026, 06:37 IST
India NewsBudget FAQsUnion BudgetNirmala SitharamanbudgetFinance Ministryunion budget 2026

Follow us on :

Follow Us