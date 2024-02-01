JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinessunion budget

Working to make India a developed nation by 2047: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

She said that the government is focusing on addressing systemic inequalities and the emphasis is on outcomes so that socio-economic transformation is achieved.
Last Updated 01 February 2024, 08:00 IST

Follow Us

New Delhi: The government is working to make India a developed country by 2047, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Thursday. Follow our detailed coverage of the Union Budget 2024 right here.

Presenting the interim Budget 2024-25, Sitharaman also said that minimum support prices (MSP) for 'Annadata' (farmers) have been increased periodically and appropriately.

She asserted that for the government, social justice is an effective and necessary model.

The government is focussing on addressing systemic inequalities, she said, adding that the emphasis is on outcomes so that socio-economic transformation is achieved.

"We focus on outcomes and not outlays," Sitharaman said.

Poor, women, youth and farmers are four castes for the government, she added.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 01 February 2024, 08:00 IST)
India NewsBusiness NewsDelhiUnion BudgetNirmala SitharamanMSPUnion Budget 2024

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT