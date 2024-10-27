Home
Urban Vault takes on lease 1.2 lakh sq ft office space in Bengaluru's CBD to open coworking centres

Established in 2018, Urban Vault has more than 20 lakh square feet of office space in its portfolio, comprising more than 30,000 desks.
PTI
Last Updated : 27 October 2024, 12:30 IST

Published 27 October 2024, 12:30 IST
