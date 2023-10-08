US biggest export destination for Indian smartphones in April-Jul; UAE second: Govt data

Overall India's export of smartphones in 2022-23 was $10.95 billion. During April-July 2023-24, smartphone exports soared by 99.52 per cent over April-July 2022-23. Prior to 2022-23, the smartphone exports were non-existent, so the data was not captured.

After the announcement of the Product Linked Incentives (PLI) scheme and the entry of US-based iPhone maker Apple into domestic manufacturing, India is emerging as a major production hub for smartphones.