business

US biggest export destination for Indian smartphones in April-Jul; UAE second: Govt data

During April-July 2023-24, smartphone exports soared by 99.52 per cent over April-July 2022-23.
Last Updated 08 October 2023, 17:20 IST

India exported smartphones worth $4.67 billion in April-July this fiscal, following a multifold jump in shipments to the US, which emerged as the biggest destination for India-made devices, according to government data.

The smartphone exports to the US jumped multiple times to $1.67 billion during the first four months of this fiscal against $284.6 million a year ago, the commerce ministry data showed.

The US accounted for one-third of the shipments in value terms.  The US was followed by the UAE ($836.36 million), the Netherlands ($379.3 million), the UK ($336.27 million), Italy ($245.7 million), and the Czech Republic ($230.25 million).

Overall India's export of smartphones in 2022-23 was $10.95 billion. During April-July 2023-24, smartphone exports soared by 99.52 per cent over April-July 2022-23. Prior to 2022-23, the smartphone exports were non-existent, so the data was not captured. 

After the announcement of the Product Linked Incentives (PLI) scheme and the entry of US-based iPhone maker Apple into domestic manufacturing, India is emerging as a major production hub for smartphones.

(Published 08 October 2023, 17:20 IST)
