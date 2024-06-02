Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | BJP's Manjunath seeks tight security ahead of vote counting

Bengaluru: Bangalore Rural Lok Sabha constituency BJP candidate
Dr C N Manjunath has requested the Election Commission to take necessary steps to provide stringent security during the counting of votes on June 4.
In a petition addressed to the chief electoral officer, Dr Manjunath’s election agent has requested CCTV surveillance and webcasting of the vote counting centre, strict entry protocols, verification of entrants, deployment of additional security forces, emergency response preparedness and regular monitoring and reporting.
Published 01 June 2024, 22:59 IST