Youth drives ambulance for 25 km to take father injured in scuffle to hospital

Chikkodi: A man drove an ambulance for 25 km, from Sadalga to Chikkodi, to take his father injured in a scuffle for treatment, as the vehicle did not have a driver, on Saturday.
Siddappa Pujari, 48, of Janwad in Chikkodi taluk, suffered injuries and his ear was nearly chopped off during the scuffle over a property dispute.
His son Malappa brought him on a bike to Sadalga, where, after first aid, doctors advised him to take Pujari for treatment to the general hospital in Chikkodi.
As the ambulance did not have a driver, Malappa requested doctors that he be allowed to drive the ambulance. The doctors agreed and he drove 25 km to Chikkodi. Pujari was later shifted to BIMS district hospital.
The fight started after Pujari sought a share for his wife in the farm land owned by his in-laws. His wife's brothers Shivappa Ningagol and Shankar Ningagol nearly cut his ear off with a knife. The police are yet to register a case.
Published 01 June 2024, 23:14 IST