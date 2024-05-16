US inflation data was accidentally released 30 minutes early

By Laura Curtis and Alex Tanzi

The US Bureau of Labor Statistics inadvertently published Consumer Price Index data 30 minutes early on Wednesday, raising fresh questions about how the agency releases some of the world’s most sensitive economic information.

While there were no obvious signs that the early publication moved markets, the episode is likely to prompt a close look at the dissemination of data that has implications for global asset prices and Federal Reserve policy.

“In advance of today’s CPI and Real Earnings releases, BLS inadvertently loaded a subset of files to the website approximately 30 minutes prior to the release,” the agency said in a statement posted on its website Wednesday evening.

BLS typically releases its monthly report on consumer prices at 8 30 am in Washington and is subject to strict protocols intended to prevent its early dissemination. The figures are closely scrutinized by investors and central bank officials as they look for signals about the direction of the economy.