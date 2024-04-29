JOIN US
IPL
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

US lawmakers strike deal to boost aviation safety, will not hike pilot retirement age

The US House of Representatives in July voted 351-69 on a sweeping bill to reauthorize the Federal Aviation Administration that would hike the mandatory pilot retirement age to 67 but the Senate Commerce Committee had voted in February to reject the retirement age hike.
Last Updated 29 April 2024, 05:38 IST

Follow Us

Washington: US House and Senate negotiators said early Monday they have reached a deal to boost air traffic controller staffing and boost funding to avert runway close call incidents, but will not hike the airline pilot retirement age to 67 from 65.

The US House of Representatives in July voted 351-69 on a sweeping bill to reauthorize the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) that would hike the mandatory pilot retirement age to 67 but the Senate Commerce Committee had voted in February to reject the retirement age hike.

Congress has extended the authorization for the FAA as it works to complete a new $105 billion, five-year deal. The Senate is set to vote this week on the more than 1,000-page bipartisan proposal.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 29 April 2024, 05:38 IST)
World newsBusiness NewsUSAviation

Deccan Herald is on WhatsApp Channels| Join now for Breaking News & Editor's Picks

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT