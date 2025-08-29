Menu
business

US’ punitive tariff: The struggle begins; exporters brace for impact

The new tariff has taken the total to 50 per cent. This will erode competitiveness of Indian exporters as the competitors like Vietnam, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Japan and China face much lower duty.
Last Updated : 29 August 2025, 04:26 IST
Textile industry may see temporary job loss

Workers at a garment manufacturing unit in Noida.

Workers at a garment manufacturing unit in Noida.

Credit: Reuters photo

Cotton duty exemption extended; exporters relieved

People work at a garment factory in Tiruppur, in the Southern state of Tamil Nadu.

People work at a garment factory in Tiruppur, in the Southern state of Tamil Nadu.

Credit: Reuters photo

TN's leather & seafood exporters stumped

A man picks up coloured animal hide before putting it inside a press machine at a tannery in Mumbai.

A man picks up coloured animal hide before putting it inside a press machine at a tannery in Mumbai.

Credit: Reuters photo

Diamond polishers face 28-30% revenue loss in FY26

A craftsman checks the grading of a polished diamond in the grading department of a diamond processing unit in Surat

A craftsman checks the grading of a polished diamond in the grading department of a diamond processing unit in Surat

Credit: Reuters photo

Published 29 August 2025, 04:26 IST
