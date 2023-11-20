US senators expect Meta, TikTok CEOs to testify at hearing on child sexual exploitation

Washington: The US Senate Judiciary Committee said it will hold a Dec. 6 hearing on online child sexual exploitation and expects Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew will agree to testify voluntarily.

The committee also has issued subpoenas to the CEOs of Discord, Snap, and X, formerly known as Twitter, to compel them to testify.

Senate Judiciary Committee chair Dick Durbin and its top Republican Lindsey Graham said the hearing will allow Committee members to press CEOs from some of the biggest social media companies on their failures to protect children online.