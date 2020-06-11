US stocks open sharply lower amid worries over economy, coronavirus; Dow Jones falls 3%

Wall Street stocks opened sharply lower Thursday after another spike in US jobless claims amid worries over rising coronavirus cases in some states that have reopened their economies.

About five minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average stood at 26,212.99, down 2.9 percent.

The broad-based S&P 500 shed 2.5 percent to 3,110.73, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index fell 2.1 percent to 9,808.67.

The Nasdaq has closed at records the last three days following a major rally in US stocks since plunging in March, which some analysts believe has overestimated the likely economic rebound following coronavirus shutdowns.