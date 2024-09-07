US to propose bank capital rule revisions as soon as this month

Regional banks

The revamped plan would also tailor the requirements for large regional banks, or so-called Category IV firms. Specifically, those firms would face a less-onerous capital requirement tied to market risk.

Still, such large regional firms would be required to recognize unrealized gains and losses in their available-for-sale securities portfolio, known as accumulated other comprehensive income, as part of their capital requirements, the people said.

The tweaked proposal will also walk back a requirement that regional banks have to comply with the countercyclical capital buffer, a tool that the Fed uses to demand banks build up capital during periods of excessive growth.

Capital hike

The new plan would also include a compilation of data from banks on how the changes could affect aspects of their businesses, according to some of the people. That so-called Quantitative Impact Study, which collected year-end 2023 data from the nation’s eight largest banks, is supposed to help the Fed weigh the relative costs and benefits of each aspect of the proposed rule and the regulation as a whole.

The original plan had called for an overall 16% hike in the capital that banks must hold as a cushion against financial shocks. But the Fed later floated a dramatically weaker version of the plan to other regulators, which alarmed some agency officials at the time and led to robust negotiations. The weaker version, which served as the initial draft of the September changes, suggested an increase as low as 5%.

Supporters of the first version have billed it as a fix for some of the flaws that led to the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank last year. Critics say it will raise the costs of lending and put US banks on weaker footing compared with international rivals.

Reaching an agreement among the three agencies was no easy feat, the people said. But all of them were given incentives to complete this so they could turn to other proposals that have been in the works since last year’s regional banking turmoil.