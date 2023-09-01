Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

Vedanta accused of lobbying to weaken environmental regulations during Covid

Vedanta's oil business, Cairn India, also successfully lobbied to have public hearings scrapped for exploratory drilling in oil blocks it won in government auctions.
Last Updated 01 September 2023, 03:13 IST

Follow Us

Vedanta ran a "covert" lobbying campaign to weaken key environmental regulations during the Covid-19 pandemic, the Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) said in an article on Thursday.

In January 2021, Vedanta Group Chairman Anil Agarwal told former environment minister Prakash Javadekar the government could add "impetus" to India's economic recovery by allowing mining companies to boost production by up to 50 per cent without having to secure new environmental clearances, the OCCRP said.

Vedanta's oil business, Cairn India, also successfully lobbied to have public hearings scrapped for exploratory drilling in oil blocks it won in government auctions, the report said.

Vedanta told OCCRP that as "one of the leading natural resources organizations in India" the company operated "with an objective of import substitution by enhancing domestic production in a sustainable manner."

"In view of the same, continuous representations are submitted for consideration to the Government in the best interest of national development and India's march towards self-reliance in natural resources," a company spokesperson told OCCRP.

Vedanta and Cairn India did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

OCCRP's report on Vedanta comes a day after the media group published a report on Adani Group that said the group family used "opaque" funds to invest in stocks.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 01 September 2023, 03:13 IST)
Business NewsCovid-19Vedanta Group

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT