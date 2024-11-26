Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

Vedanta Resources accepts bids worth $800 million for dollar bonds, bankers say

The dollar bond issue was being closely watched as it was the first by an Indian company since Adani Group's top officials were indicted by U.S. prosecutors over allegations of fraud and bribery.
Reuters
Last Updated : 26 November 2024, 07:28 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 November 2024, 07:28 IST
AdaniVedanta Groupvedanta

Follow us on :

Follow Us