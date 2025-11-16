Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

7.61 crore enumeration forms distributed in West Bengal till Sunday

An EC official said 99.42% of the total electorate have so far been covered in the exercise.
Last Updated : 16 November 2025, 17:38 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 November 2025, 17:38 IST
India NewsWest BengalElection Commissionspecial intensive revision

Follow us on :

Follow Us