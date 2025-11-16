<p>Kolkata: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/election-commission">Election Commission</a> on Sunday said 7.61 crore enumeration forms were distributed in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/west-bengal">West Bengal</a> since the undertaking of the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls began on December 4.</p><p>An EC official said 99.42 per cent of the total electorate have so far been covered in the exercise.</p>.Bengal: CEO directs district officials to complete SIR form collection within this month.<p>"An estimated 7.61 crore people have been covered under the enumeration form distribution already till 8 pm on Sunday," the official said.</p><p>The number of total electors is 7.66 crore.</p><p>Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Kumar Agarwal on Saturday directed all district election officials to complete the collection of filled-in Special Intensive Revision (SIR) enumeration forms within this month.</p><p>The last date for SIR enumeration form submission exercise is December 4.</p>