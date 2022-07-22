Vodafone Idea elevates Akshaya Moondra as CEO; to replace Ravinder Takkar

Vodafone Idea elevates Akshaya Moondra as CEO

The company's present managing director and chief executive officer Ravinder Takkar will continue to be on the board of the company

PTI
  • Jul 22 2022, 22:08 ist
  • updated: Jul 22 2022, 22:08 ist
Logo of telecom firm Vodafone Idea. Credit: DH Web Desk/Akash Sriram

Telecom firm Vodafone Idea on Friday announced the elevation of present chief financial officer Akshay Moondra as its new chief executive officer with effect from August 19, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The company's present managing director and chief executive officer Ravinder Takkar will continue to be on the board of the company as a non-executive and non-independent director post completion of his tenure, the filing said.

"The board of the company has, based on the recommendation of the nomination and remuneration committee, appointed Akshaya Moondra, currently the chief financial officer of the company, as the chief executive officer of the company for a period of 3 years effective August 19, 2022," it added.

Takkar was appointed MD and CEO of the company on August 19, 2019, for a term of three years which was scheduled to end on August 18.

The company will announce a new CFO in due course, according to the filing. 

