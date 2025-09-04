<p>The Supreme Court on Wednesday said everyone can't approach this court due to just physical proximity, as it slammed Leena Paulose, the wife of alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekar, seeking expeditious hearing of her bail plea before the Delhi High Court in a Rs 200 crore extortion case.</p> <p>"It is not acceptable. Just because of the proximity of the Supreme Court, everyone comes here and then seeks adjournment," a bench of Justices Dipankar Datta and Prashant Kumar Mishra.</p> <p>The court rapped Paulose for coming to the top court for expeditious hearing of her bail plea pending before the Delhi High Court.</p> .'Abuse of law': Supreme Court junks Sukesh Chandrasekhar plea for changing jail. <p>It said this tendency of approaching the SC for seeking early hearing of cases was not acceptable.</p> <p>Paulose's counsel contended her matter was not being heard, despite being listed everyday in the High Court.</p> <p>He sought an adjournment, saying the matter is listed on Wednesday also for a hearing. The bench agreed to adjourn the matter.</p> <p>Chandrasekhar and Paulose faced proceedings in a money laundering case of the Enforcement Directorate. They were initially arrested by Delhi Police in the extortion case.</p> <p>It was alleged Paulose, Chandrashekar and other accused persons used hawala routes and created shell companies to park the money received as proceeds of crime. The police have also invoked the stringent, Maharashtra Control of Organised Crimes Act against them.</p>