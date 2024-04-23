WeWork Global in talks to sell entire 27% stake in WeWork India

New Delhi: Co-working firm WeWork Global, which has filed for bankruptcy in the US, is in talks with potential investors to sell its entire 27 per cent stake in WeWork India to monetise its investments, sources said.

Bengaluru-based real estate firm Embassy Group, which holds the remaining 73 per cent stake in WeWork India, might also dilute some shareholdings to raise funds, they added.

WeWork India, which started operations in 2017, has over 8 million square feet of assets signed across 54 locations in New Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Gurugram, Noida, Pune, and Hyderabad.

WeWork India had posted a turnover of Rs 1,400 crore during the 2022-23 fiscal year.

In June 2021, WeWork Global invested $100 million (Rs 833 crores) in WeWork India to pick a 27 per cent stake. The investments helped Indian business to tide over the financial difficulties during the Covid pandemic, which had severely affected the office market.

When contacted, WeWork India CEO Karan Virwani declined to comment.

Sources said, WeWork India will continue to use the 'WeWork' brand even if WeWork Global sells its entire stake and exits from the India business. WeWork India will pay some fees to use the brand name.