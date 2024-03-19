WeWork India enters Chennai to open 2,000-seater coworking centre in June

New Delhi: Co-working major WeWork India on Tuesday said it has entered Chennai market and has taken on lease 1.3 lakh square feet of office space in Chennai to open a new centre with a capacity of 2,000 desks.

In a statement, Bengaluru-based WeWork India said, it has taken on lease over 1,30,000 square feet of office space in the commercial building 'Olympia Cyberspace' developed by Olympia Group.

The new centre, having a total capacity of more than 2,000 desks, will be operational in June.

Karan Virwani, CEO, WeWork India, said the company will be opening its first flexible workspace in Chennai, a city known for its vibrant culture, urban population, and rapidly growing business ecosystem.

"We are witnessing a continued surge in demand for flexible workspaces across India," he added.

As organisations rapidly return to work from offices, Virwani said there is a growing need for flexible and customisable workspaces that can facilitate hybrid or full-time work models.