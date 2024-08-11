Who is Dhaval Buch? Sebi Chief Madhabi's husband under lens in Hindenburg report

US short-seller Hindenburg Research launched a fresh broadside against market regulator Sebi chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch, alleging she and her husband Dhaval had stakes in obscure offshore funds used in the Adani money siphoning scandal.

Hindenburg said 18 months since its damning report on Adani, Sebi has shown a surprising "lack of interest" in Adani's alleged undisclosed web of Mauritius and offshore shell entities.

Citing "whistleblower documents", it said, "Madhabi Buch, the current chairperson of Sebi, and her husband had stakes in both obscure offshore funds used in the Adani money siphoning scandal."

Obscure offshore Bermuda and Mauritius funds, allegedly controlled by Vinod Adani -- elder brother of group chairman Gautam Adani -- are alleged to have been used to round-trip funds and inflate stock price.