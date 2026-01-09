<p>Zoho founder<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/demographic-duty-to-society-and-ancestors-zoho-sridhar-vembus-marry-and-have-kids-in-20s-advise-sparks-debate-online-3804274"> Sridhar Vembu</a> has been ordered by a US court to post a $1.7 billion (Rs 15,278 crore) bond in his ongoing divorce case with his estranged wife, <a href="https://www.linkedin.com/in/pramila-srinivasan-88842b26">Pramila Srinivasan</a>. Married in 1993, the couple were together for nearly three decades before divorce proceedings were filed in California in 2021 — a case that has now grabbed headlines.</p><p><strong>Who is Pramila Srinivasan?</strong></p><p>Vembu’s former wife is a well-known name in the healthcare technology space. She holds a PhD and is an academic, entrepreneur and healthcare technology leader based in the United States.</p><p><a href="https://brainfoundation.org/leadership/">The Brain Foundation</a>, where she serves as president and a board member, describes her as an entrepreneur in the healthcare industry and a strong supporter of medical research.</p>.'Demographic duty to society and ancestors': Zoho Sridhar Vembu's 'marry and have kids in 20s' advise sparks debate online.<p>She founded MedicalMine Inc. in 2007, which has since grown into a leading electronic health records company. She is also the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of the Electronic Health Records and Practice Management firm.</p><p>Pramila was born in New York on June 9, 1968 and she did her education there. She completed her studies with a PhD in Electrical and Computer Engineering from Purdue University.</p><p>A 2023 <a href="https://www.dnaindia.com/business/report-meet-pramila-srinivasan-wife-of-zoho-ceo-sridhar-vembu-who-leveled-shocking-allegations-against-billionaire-3030123">report </a>by DNA India estimated the net worth of Pramila Srinivasan to be around Rs 50 lakhs. </p>