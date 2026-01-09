Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

Who is Pramila Srinivasan? Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu's estranged wife behind $1.7 billion bond order him

Pramila was born in New York on June 9, 1968.
Last Updated : 09 January 2026, 14:19 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 January 2026, 14:19 IST
Zoho Corpsridhar vembu

Follow us on :

Follow Us