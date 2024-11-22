Who is Sagar Adani, nephew of Gautam Adani, indicted in US over alleged Rs 2,029 crore bribery scheme?

Who is Sagar Adani?

Sagar Adani is the son of Rajesh Adani and the nephew of Gautam Adani, both key figures in the Adani Group. Sagar has been with the group since its early days and currently serves as an executive director at Adani Green Energy, where his father also holds a directorial position.

After earning a degree in economics from Brown University in the USA, he joined the Adani Group in 2015. Sagar is credited with significantly expanding the company’s solar and wind energy portfolio. He is responsible for overseeing the organisation’s strategic, financial, and structural development, as stated on the company's website.

As per a Bloomberg report, Sagar Adani is one of four potential successors to Gautam Adani's business, alongside his brothers Karan and Jeet Adani, and their cousin Pranav Adani.