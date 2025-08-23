<p>Shahjahanpur: Police here have lodged an FIR against Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav over a social media post attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi, an officer said on Saturday.</p><p>A complaint in the matter was filed by the BJP's city president, Shilpi Gupta.</p><p>Superintendent of Police (SP) Rajesh Dwivedi said, "The FIR was registered on Friday."</p><p>Gupta's complaint alleges that Yadav's "indecorous comment" against the prime minister caused "immense anger among the people of the country."</p><p>The FIR, registered at the Sadar Bazar Police Station, alleges that the post "created significant resentment among the general public and BJP workers."</p>.I.N.D.I.A. bloc leaders band together to join Rahul and Tejashwi in last leg of Voter Adhikar Yatra.<p>Gupta said that the post was made from the official RJD account and it read: "Today, the vote thief will come to Gaya, Bihar, and will tell lie after lie in front of the Biharis."</p><p>The former Bihar deputy chief minister has been booked under sections 353(2) (spreading rumours) and 197(1)A (making allegations through a picture) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).</p><p>Meanwhile, a separate FIR was filed against Yadav in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district, on the complaint of local MLA Milind Narote.</p><p>A police officer said Yadav was booked under BNS sections 196 (promoting enmity between different groups), 356 (defamation), 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of peace), and 353 (statements that cause public mischief).</p>