Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

Why shouldn't India have same privilege as US to buy Russian fuel: Report

Putin's comments were part of an interview with the broadcaster that was due to be aired hours after he landed in New Delhi for summit talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Last Updated : 04 December 2025, 15:59 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 December 2025, 15:59 IST
India NewsWorld newsVladimir PutinRussian Oil

Follow us on :

Follow Us