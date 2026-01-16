<p>Bengaluru: IT services firm Wipro on Friday reported a 7% decline in its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended December 2025 at Rs 3,119 crore, compared to Rs 3,353.8 crore in the year-ago period, due to the implementation of new labour codes.</p><p>The company's CFO, Aparna Iyer, during the post-earnings press conference said the implementation of the labour codes (Rs 302 crore) and restructuring exercise (Rs 263 crore) have impacted the company's net income and EPS.</p>.Harshwardhan Sapkal accuses Eknath Shinde of making money through illegal businesses.<p>"We've now completed the restructuring that we wanted and do not anticipate any further changes," she said, adding that they don't anticipate any continuing impact of the labour codes on the company's financials.</p><p>The company's revenue from operations in the December quarter stood at Rs 23,555.8 crore, a 5.5 per vent increase compared to Rs 22,318.8 crore in the year-ago period. Wipro's revenue from its IT Services business segment is expected to be in the range of $2,635 million-$2,688 million, translating to a sequential guidance of 0-2 per cent in constant currency terms, for the quarter ending March 31, 2026.</p><p>Wipro CEO and MD Srini Pallia said they are seeing cost optimisation, vendor consolidation, and a clear shift toward AI-led transformation. The firm's operating margin stood at 17.6 per cent, and overall deal bookings were at $3.3 billion.</p><p>Last month, Wipro announced that its acquisition of the Digital Transformation Solutions (DTS) business unit of HARMAN, a Samsung company, had been completed. The company acquired it for about Rs 3,272 crore ($375 million). Pallia said that with the acquisition now complete, they have added engineering and AI capabilities that truly complement what they do. "This strengthens our Engineering Global Business Line and helps us accelerate AI-driven product innovation for clients. The integration also opens new regions and high-growth industries, and allows us to take on larger, more complex transformation programmes," he said.</p><p>Meanwhile, Wipro is expected to hire 7,500-8,000 freshers for this fiscal, down from its earlier target of 10,000. The company has hired only 400 freshers in Q3. When asked about the total number of freshers the company would hire this fiscal, Wipro's Chief Human Resource Officer Saurabh Govil said that they have hired 5,000 freshers so far. </p>