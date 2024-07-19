With growth steady, policy has to focus 'clearly and unambiguously' on inflation: Shaktikanta Das

Amid a debate around neutral rates, Das said "theoretical and abstract concepts" as arrived at are based on a person's judgment and cannot determine the policy in the real world.

It can be noted that the RBI has been steadfastly maintaining the status quo on interest rates, and there is increasing dissent among some members of the rate-setting panel who are in favour of rate cuts to promote economic growth lately. Replying to those who flag the impact on growth because of the elevated interest rates, Das said that the growth has been robust even with the current interest rates and added that RBI is optimistic that its 7.2 per cent real GDP expansion estimate for FY25 is being achieved.