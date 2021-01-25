World shed equivalent of 255 million jobs in 2020: UN

World shed equivalent of 255 million jobs in 2020: UN

ILO found that a full 8.8 per cent of global working hours were lost in 2020

AFP
AFP, Geneva,
  • Jan 25 2021, 17:59 ist
  • updated: Jan 25 2021, 17:59 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The coronavirus pandemic took a "massive" toll on the global labour market last year, the United Nations said Monday, with the equivalent of more than a quarter of a billion jobs lost.

In a fresh study, the UN's International Labour Organization (ILO) found that a full 8.8 per cent of global working hours were lost in 2020, compared to the fourth quarter of 2019.

That is equivalent to 255 million full-time jobs, which is "approximately four times greater than the number lost during the 2009 global financial crisis," the ILO said in a statement.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Unemployment
Coronavirus
United Nations
COVID-19

What's Brewing

Republic Day Parade 2021: All you need to know

Republic Day Parade 2021: All you need to know

480,000 killed by extreme weather in 20 years: Analysis

480,000 killed by extreme weather in 20 years: Analysis

How space became ‘great power’ fight between US & China

How space became ‘great power’ fight between US & China

Forget TikTok, Clubhouse is social media’s next star

Forget TikTok, Clubhouse is social media’s next star

The Lead: Purushottam Agarwal on modern Indian writing

The Lead: Purushottam Agarwal on modern Indian writing

DH Toon | 'Netas appropriating Netaji in Bengal'

DH Toon | 'Netas appropriating Netaji in Bengal'

Union Budget 2021: What's in wish list of a common man

Union Budget 2021: What's in wish list of a common man

How we can deal with 'pandemic fatigue'

How we can deal with 'pandemic fatigue'

 