World shed equivalent of 255 million jobs in 2020: UN

The coronavirus pandemic took a "massive" toll on the global labour market last year, the United Nations said Monday, with the equivalent of more than a quarter of a billion jobs lost.
In a fresh study, the UN's International Labour Organization (ILO) found that a full 8.8 per cent of global working hours were lost in 2020, compared to the fourth quarter of 2019.
That is equivalent to 255 million full-time jobs, which is "approximately four times greater than the number lost during the 2009 global financial crisis," the ILO said in a statement.
