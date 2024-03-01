JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

WTO issues new draft trade deals after all-night talks, some issues unresolved

A fisheries text showed that forced labour issues and phase-in periods for developing countries were not decided.
Last Updated 01 March 2024, 06:59 IST

Follow Us

Abu Dhabi: World Trade Organization negotiators released new draft deals on Friday after all-night talks in Abu Dhabi, showing that several key issues remained unresolved.

A draft agriculture deal showed that a key reform sought by India on permitted government support levels for farmers was still not agreed, with two alternative solutions sitting side by side.

A fisheries text showed that forced labour issues and phase-in periods for developing countries were not decided.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 01 March 2024, 06:59 IST)
World newsAbu DhabiWorld Trade OrganizationWTO

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT