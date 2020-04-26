Yes Bank scam: Kapil Wadhawan, brother Dheeraj in CBI custody

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken custody of DHFL promoters Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan in Satara, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said on Sunday.

Local police in Satara district had extended all cooperation to the central probe agency, the minister said.

The Wadhawans, accused of financial irregularities under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act and out on bail since February 21, were held earlier this month while on their way in a motorcade to Mahabaleshwar from the metropolis in violation of lockdown norms.

"A #CBI team has taken both Kapil and Dhiraj Wadhwan into custody. @SataraPolice has given them all required assistance & an escort vehicle with 1+3 guard up to Mumbai on a written request. The arrest procedures are going on. #LawEqualForAll," the minister tweeted.

Deshmukh had earlier requested CBI to take custody of the two on Wednesday after their quarantine ended in Satara.

The minister also informed that a report against a senior police officer who allegedly allowed the Wadhawans to travel during the lockdown will be submitted by "today or tomorrow".

Principal Secretary (Home) Amitabh Gupta, an IPS officer, is accused of handing over a "medical emergency" permission letter to the duo to travel during the lockdown.

After the matter came to light, the state government had asked Additional Chief Secretary Manoj Saunik to probe Gupta's role and sent Gupta on compulsory leave.