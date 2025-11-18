<p>New Delhi: Commerce and Industry Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=piyush%20goyal">Piyush Goyal </a>on Tuesday said "you will hear a good news" on the proposed <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=india%20us%20trade">trade pact</a> between India and the US once the deal is fair, equitable and balanced.</p><p>He said that India will also protect the interests of farmers and fishermen in the agreement.</p>.Trump says India-US 'pretty close' to trade deal; no compromise on interests of farmers, says New Delhi.<p>Negotiation for a trade agreement is a process and India as a nation has to see the interests of farmers, fishermen and small industry, he said at the Indo-US Economic Summit, organised by Indo-American Chamber of Commerce here.</p><p>"When the deal will become fair, equitable and balanced, you will hear good news," Goyal said.</p><p>India and the US are negotiating the proposed bilateral trade agreement since March. So far six rounds of negotiations have been completed. </p>