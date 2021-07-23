Zomato shares open at Rs 116, 53% above offer price in market debut

Zomato shares open at Rs 116, 53% above offer price

Zomato Ltd opened at a 52.6% premium to their initial public offering price on Friday. Credit: Reuters File Photo

In the first stock market listing of an Indian startup valued at more than $1 billion (Rs 7,452 crore), shares of food delivery firm Zomato Ltd opened at a 52.6% premium to their offer price on Friday, gaining a market valuation of about $12 billion.

Shares opened at Rs 116 in pre-open trade compared to the initial public offering (IPO) price of Rs 76.

The company is offering 123 crore shares for sale at the higher end of its price band, with the size of the IPO coming up to Rs 9,375 crore.

The listing, which was advanced by four days, comes as India's stock market is near all-time highs, with strong interest for digital companies backed by foreign funds.

The home-grown food aggregator, launched in 2008, operates in about 525 cities in India and has partnered with close to 3,90,000 restaurants.

The company's offering last week drew bids worth $46.3 billion as it was more than 38 times oversubscribed, with big institutional investors also placing major bets.

