business

Zomato to raise Rs 8,500 cr as q-comm firms build up war-chest for expansion

"We want to be on a level playing field with our competitors, who continue to raise additional capital," Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal said.
Sonal Choudhary
Last Updated : 22 October 2024, 23:04 IST

Published 22 October 2024, 23:04 IST
