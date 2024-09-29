Zuckerberg’s metaverse gamble pays off with $201 billion fortune

Mark Zuckerberg’s bet on the metaverse initially looked like a colossal mistake, wiping more than $100 billion from his net worth. But now it’s paying off big-time.

Buoyed by a record-high Meta Platforms Inc share price, Zuckerberg’s net worth has climbed almost sixfold in less than two years to $201 billion, the first time he’s exceeded the $200 billion mark, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. He’s moved to fourth place on the list of the world’s 500 richest people behind Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, and Bernard Arnault.

While other tech titans made big jumps in net worth this year — Nvidia Corp. Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang, for example, has more than doubled his wealth to $106.2 billion — none has grown as much as Zuckerberg’s. He’s added $73.4 billion to his fortune since January 1, thanks to his 13 per cent stake in Meta. The stock closed at an all-time high on Wednesday and is up 60 per cent this year.