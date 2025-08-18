Dharmasthala: Family demands reinvestigation into 2012 double murder

<p>Mangaluru: The family of Narayana and his sister Yamuna, who were brutally murdered in Dharmasthala village on September 21, 2012, has appealed to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) in Belthangady to reinvestigate the case to identify the culprits and ensure justice.</p><p>In their petition, Narayana’s son and daughter Ganesh and Bharathi alleged that Narayana was living in his ancestral house at Burje, Dharmasthala, along with his sister Yamuna. Narayana was allegedly facing constant pressure and death threats to vacate the property for five years. In the petition, they have mentioned names of prominent persons from Dharmasthala. </p>.Dharmasthala ‘mass burials’: SIT quizzes complainant witness.<p>The complaint stated that Narayana was assaulted twice in his courtyard and, on September 20, 2012, was directly threatened. Narayana and his sister had returned home after watching a play on September 21 night. Locals discovered their bodies the next day — Narayana’s head smashed with a stone, and Yamuna killed using a grinding stone. As no valuables or money were looted, the family believes the murders were solely motivated by the intention to acquire their property, the complaint said.</p><p>Although a complaint was lodged with the then Superintendent of Police, the family alleged that no proper action was taken. </p><p>In the acknowledgement of the complaint, the SIT team said, "The complaint is being verified. Any information/complaint regarding a criminal act will be forwarded to the local jurisdictional police station for further action."</p><p>Ganesh and Bharathi told mediapersons that their father Narayana had retired as a mahout in Dharmasthala. “We were at our grandmother's house and attending schools when father and aunt were murdered. Our mother was also staying with us at great grandmother's house. We used to frequently visit the house at Burje, where our father and aunt were living," the duo said. </p>